FRALICH, Marilyn A., 85

Racine, June 27, at St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HILLS, Louis T., 83

Rochester, June 26, at Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JACOX, Albert G., 77

Racine, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LABRASCA, Cheryl J., 84

Racine, June 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

REAVES, Earnestine, 66

Racine, June 27, at The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ZIESEMER, Elizabeth J., 94

Racine, June 27, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

