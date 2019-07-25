ARZOOMANIAN, Joanne D., 76

Racine, July 21, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BAGDASARIAN, Rose D., 91

Racine, July 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LARSON, Ronald L., 76

Racine, July 24  at Village at Manor Park, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TOELLE, Charles, 91

Watertown, July 18, Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

