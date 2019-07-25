ARZOOMANIAN, Joanne D., 76
Racine, July 21, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
BAGDASARIAN, Rose D., 91
Racine, July 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
LARSON, Ronald L., 76
Racine, July 24 at Village at Manor Park, West Allis, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
TOELLE, Charles, 91
Watertown, July 18, Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.