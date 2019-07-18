ALEXANDER, A. Charles, M.D., 92

Racine, July 17, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BOATNER, Charles F., 64

Racine, July 16, Villa at Lincoln Park in Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

McFADDEN, Denna C., 67

Racine, June 18, Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

RAIMAN, Nona M., 86

July 16 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's campus, Pleasant Prairie, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

SWEETMAN, Thomas B., 90 

Formerly of Racine, June 30, Welch-Ryce-Haider Duneral Home, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments