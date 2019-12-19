Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 20
Deaths

Death Notices for Friday, Dec. 20

FRAZIER, Terrelee Boyd, 78

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 18 at Ascension -All Saints Hospital, 2019 Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GOODEARLE, Dale H., 84

Racine, Dec. 18 at his residence in hospice care, Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home, Milwaukee (no services will be held).

GOFORTH, Jonathan “Scott” S., 44

Union Grove, Dec. 17 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LEIGHTON, Todd D., 56

Waukesha, Dec. 17th at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester

LYMAN, James G., 70

Racine, Dec. 19, passed away at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SULLIVAN, Patricia Marie, 74

Racine, Dec. 15 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

