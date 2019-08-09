BRESSAN, Joshua P., 36

Wheatland, Aug. 6, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HUPY, Brent, 51

Burlington, Aug. 7, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SUTTON, Ronald “Tank” Sutton, 64

West Allis, Aug. 7, Village of Manor Park — Maplewood, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

