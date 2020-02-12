Death notices for Feb. 14
Deaths

Death notices for Feb. 14

RAMON, Benito James, 48

Wind Lake, Feb. 11 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

STEIDL, Jerome “Jerry”, 87

Weatherford, Tex., Feb. 11, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ALBRIGHT, Norma J., 73

Burlington, Feb. 11, at Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 

HANSEN, Barbara Ann, 86

Racine, Feb. 10 at Ascension – All Saints Healthcare, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine. 

GLODOWSKI, Russell B., 64

Yorkville, Feb. 11, at his residence, Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHEARD, Dean P., 90

Honey Creek, Feb. 9 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford

