Death notices for Feb. 25

BYERS, Van A., 72
Racine, Feb. 22 at Open Arms Assisted Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
DANNER, David Paul, 68
Union Grove, Feb. 18 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla., Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
KERKMAN, Dorothy A., 94
Waterford, Feb. 23 at Waterford Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
TOROSIAN, Lillian B., 86
Racine, Feb. 22 at Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.