Death notices for Feb. 20
0 comments
Deaths

Death notices for Feb. 20

  • 0

BROWNE, Charles E., 90

Racine, Feb. 17 at Bay at Burlington, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DICKERT, James L., 83

Racine, Feb. 18 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HENZE, Margaret A., 88

Racine, Feb. 18 at St. Monica's Senior Living, Caledonia,  Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NEJEDLYAGE, Scott C., 63

Racine, Feb. 18, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PAWL, George J., 88

Wind Lake, Feb. 19 at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SHINE, Donna A., 72

Waterford, Feb. 18 at the Elder Care Cottages, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News