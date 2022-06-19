 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices 6/19/22

  • 0

BRANTNER, Charles Kenton, 70

Racine, June 10, residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ELHOLM, Françoise, 99

June 14, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, John F., 76

Burlington, June 18, residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JUNG, Ronald, 95

Waterford, June 9, at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living Facility, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

MALDONADO, Henry G., 65

Racine, June 14, residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Todd A., 47

Burlington, June 16, residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

SCHOEWE, James R., 71

People are also reading…

Waterford, June 16, residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

SNYDER, Jessie M., 94

Salem, June 18, at Archwood Senior Living, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News