NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Deantrae A. Woods, 25, 2501 block of Jean Avenue, attempting to flee or elude an officer (repeat offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeat offense).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments