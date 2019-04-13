DeAngelo Terrell Richardson, 800 block of Hagerer Street, felony intimidation of a witness with domestic abuse assessments, stalking with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury (two counts), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (seven counts).
