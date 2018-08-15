Deandre Ricky McCollum, 27, 600 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine. Possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense), vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property (repeater), first-degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater), resisting an officer (repeater).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.