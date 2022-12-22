Deandre L. Willis, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
21-year-old charged with homicide for suspected OWI crash that killed 20-year-old nurse on Douglas Ave.
An Apple Watch initially reported the crash, according to police.
Once transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the suspect allegedly continued to yell and curse at officers and medical staff.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
'I'll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me' said man before throwing a woman in a basement and assaulting her
RACINE — “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” said a man before throwing a woman down a basement and assaulting her.
RCSO: Muskego man dies after being shot at by investigator, injuring self, attacking 2 people with 'huge brick'
A deputy opened fire at the suspect as the suspect drove a pickup truck at the deputy prior to the suspect harming himself, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
One of the local houses designed by influential architect John Randal McDonald in the 1950s is now on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. You could own it for less than $300,000.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
The man who was charged was allegedly seen on video with two women committing the theft.
A Racine drug dealer nicknamed "Choppa" allegedly had more than one pound of cocaine in his home and also took a 3-year-old to a drug deal.