Deandre L Jackson
Deandre L Jackson

Deandre Jackson

Deandre L Jackson, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).

