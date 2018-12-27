122718-CHARLES-MUG.jpg

Deandre J. Charles, 26, 600 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

