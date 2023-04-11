Deandre D. Anderson, 700 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.
Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men are accused of taking items from Walmart on several occasions and attempting to do the same at Pick ‘n Save.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy.