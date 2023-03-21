Dayvion S. Hunter, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Dayvion S. Hunter
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some Wisconsin state quarters were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of creating a Facebook account to post nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.
He died "suddenly" Friday morning, his publicist said, attributing his death to natural causes.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man reportedly claimed that he left the scene of a hit-and-run wreck Friday because people were “saying things to him.”