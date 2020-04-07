Dayton's Obi Toppin wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

Powell earned the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year. He averaged 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year went to Pritchard, who averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and shot 82% from the free-throw line.

Each award's namesake headed his own selection committee to evaluate candidates throughout the season. Fans also were able to vote.

Notes

DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.

• Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft.

Stanley announced his decision after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism. He had a season-high 24 points in a January loss to Louisville, while he finished strong with 19 points and six rebounds against rival North Carolina in what turned out to be the Blue Devils' final game once the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments.