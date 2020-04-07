Dayton's Obi Toppin wins Wooden Award as top hoops player

Obi Toppin of Dayton won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's outstanding college basketball player.
Toppin, along with Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Peyton Pritchard of Oregon, also won positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The winners were announced on ESPN's "SportsCenter" broadcast. They are usually honored at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, which was scheduled for Friday, but got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Toppin is the first player from Dayton to win the Wooden Award and the first Atlantic-10 Conference player to do so since Jameer Nelson of St. Joseph's in 2004. Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 60% from the field. He led the nation in dunks with a school-record 107 and his 190 career slams also set a school mark.
Wooden Award voting took place from March 16-23.
Toppin also received the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.
Bey received the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 45% from 3-point range.
Garza was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year. He averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Powell earned the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year. He averaged 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year went to Pritchard, who averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and shot 82% from the free-throw line.
Each award's namesake headed his own selection committee to evaluate candidates throughout the season. Fans also were able to vote.
Notes
DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday.
Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.
• Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft.
Stanley announced his decision after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism. He had a season-high 24 points in a January loss to Louisville, while he finished strong with 19 points and six rebounds against rival North Carolina in what turned out to be the Blue Devils' final game once the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments.
In a statement, the 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles said he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. He said there is a "burning desire" to make another run at a Final Four, but noted: "In evaluating players, the NBA values youth."
In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski described Stanley as "an absolute joy to coach."
Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.
• Arizona point guard Nico Mannion has joined fellow freshman teammate Zeke Nnaji in declaring for the NBA draft.
Mannion arrived in Tucson as the highest-rated recruit in a class that included Nnaji and Josh Green.
Mannion averaged 14 points and was second in the Pac-12 with 5.3 assists per game during his lone season at Arizona. The 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors.
Mannion was born in Italy, where his father, Pace, played professionally after being an NBA draft pick in 1983. A heady guard and creative passer, he's projected to be a first-round pick in 2020.
Nnaji declared for the draft last week and Green is expected to make a decision soon.
Arizona shored up its backcourt for next season on Monday, when Seattle grad transfer Terrell Brown committed to the Wildcats.
• Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility.
Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles.
Maryland made the NCAA Tournament during Smith's freshman year and was poised to return as a high seed before the coronavirus brought an abrupt end to the 2019-20 season.
A 2020 First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team selection, Smith was the only player in the country to have 60 blocks and 30 3-pointers.
