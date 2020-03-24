Dayton double: Flyers' Toppin, Grant claim AP top honors

"Honestly, if you had asked me, I swear we could've won a national championship and our team was so ready to play in the tournament," Toppin said. "We were so locked in. But because of this virus, things happened. It's just going to be a what-if for the rest of our lives, but it's something we're going to have to live with."

Grant earned 30 of 65 votes to claim the AP coaching award in his third season at his alma mater. Baylor's Scott Drew, who guided the Bears to a 23-game winning streak and five weeks at No. 1, was second with 13 votes.

San Diego State's Brian Dutcher was third with 12 votes after leading the Aztecs to a 26-0 start, followed by Florida State's Leonard Hamilton – who earned six votes after leading the Seminoles to their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Grant, a former Dayton player, said he has some of the same what-if thoughts as his star player. Still, he said he prefers to be grateful for "a special group" that deftly handled the added attention and pressure that came quickly amid the Flyers' steady climb up the rankings.