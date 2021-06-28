Dawn M Brigman, Salem, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks on Douglas Avenue — is set to open late July, according to the bakery's vice president of marketing, Matt Horton. "Starbucks is going to be a catalyst," the developer said.
The video released today does not show jail staff interacting physically with Malcolm James prior to his death, only him hitting his head and walls without staff opening the door. What came next remains unknown to the public.
The Racine County Fairgrounds will be hosting a new music and fireworks show this weekend to support charities and highlight local businesses.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.
RACINE — After construction that lasted almost a year, the first new building at the former Horlick Malted Milk Co.’s site is finally complete.
According to a report, the woman slapped a nurse in the face and then kicked a police officer in the groin in the hospital.
A Racine man allegedly dislocated a woman's jaw and threatened to shoot her before begging for the police not to be called on him.
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
Studies have shown some level of smell loss occurring in as few as 41% and as many as 96% of people with COVID-19, although approximately 72% reported having their sense of smell back within a month.
Monday one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from Racine's Lake Michigan shores, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.
