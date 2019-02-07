2719-JUNIOR-MUG.jpg

Dawaun D. Junior, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, attempt to flee or elude an officer, stalking resulting in bodily harm, armed burglary, felony intimidation of a witness, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession of tetrahydrocannabinols.

