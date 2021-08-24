Dawann L Johnson
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
Organizers of the Racine County Fair are fighting a lawsuit filed by a tractor and truck pull competition organizer who says the fair has improperly used his event's name, "Challenge of Power," in violation of his trademark and intellectual property rights.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
Are faster response times worth the noise? Burlington up in the air about proposed Flight for Life base
Flight For Life has Burlington all aflutter with plans for a new helicopter ambulance operation. Some question whether the local airport would become too noisy, even if emergency medical response times could be drastically improved.
A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Racine on May 27, 2020. The suspect allegedly smoked marijuana prior to the fatal crash.
Racine man who denied COVID-19 exists allegedly threatened youth football coach over mask requirement
A Racine man who denied that COVID-19 exists and was enraged about his children wearing masks now faces criminal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against a football coach for requiring masks on a team bus, then later resisted arrest and mocked a police officer during an alleged domestic abuse incident.
Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.
Badger Liquor, a Wisconsin-based alcoholic beverage sales company, locks in plans for expansion into Racine County
A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia within the Interstate 94 corridor.