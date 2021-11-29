 Skip to main content
Davonte M Carraway

Davonte Carraway

Davonte M Carraway, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

