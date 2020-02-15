Davison, Price super-charge Badgers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found itself in another close game Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.
Then its veteran backcourt took over to make it a stress-free finish for the Badgers.
Junior guard Brad Davison matched a program record with eight 3-pointers, finishing with 30 points to lift UW to an 81-64 victory over Nebraska.
Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points and five assists to help the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) win on the road for the first time in over a month.
Davison and Trice combined to go 13 of 17 from 3-point range. Davison went 8 of 11 to match Bronson Koenig for the most in a single game by a UW player and matched his career high in points.
Junior forward Micah Potter also had 15 points for UW, while junior forward Nate Reuvers produced 13 in 16 foul-plagued minutes.
Haanif Cheatham finished with 17 points for the Cornhuskers (7-18, 2-12), who have lost 10 consecutive games.
UW hadn’t won away from the Kohl Center since a 58-49 decision against then-No. 20 Penn State on Jan. 11, but Trice and Davison helped end that drought.
Trice helped spark a 16-0 run that helped the Badgers break open a close game in the second half. Not only did Trice make three 3-pointers during the burst, he had assists on easy baskets inside by Reuvers and Potter.
UW went into a scoring drought after that spurt and opened the door for a Nebraska rally. But Davison’s hot shooting pulled the Badgers out of it and allowed them to coast to an easy win.
This game played out much like UW’s 82-68 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center.
That game featured the same halftime score as Saturday’s game. Plus, UW pulled away with a barrage of 3-pointers in the previous game as well.
In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the Badgers went 33 of 65 from 3-point range.
The Badgers led 39-38 at the half despite playing the final 15:43 without their leading scorer after Reuvers picked up two fouls.
Davison and Potter helped pick up the scoring slack, combining for 19 points over the final 9:14 of the half. After making a jumper from the right corner to end a sloppy possession, Davison hit a 3-pointer right before halftime to give the Badgers a one-point lead.
Top 25
NO. 3 KANSAS 87, OKLAHOMA 70: Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, junior guard Marcus Garrett responded by knocking down a career-high six 3s to highlight a virtuoso performance at Lawrence, Kan. Garrett finished with a career-best 24 points, added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in a victory that kept the Jayhawks in the running for the Big 12 title.
Udoka Azubuike took advantage of newfound real estate in the paint to pile up 15 points and 17 rebounds. Devon Dotson found lanes the basket and scored 19 points. Ochai Agbaji took advantage of the sagging defense to score 10, all helping the Jayhawks (22-3, 11-1) win their 10th straight since falling to top-ranked Baylor in early January.
Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6).
NO. 6 DAYTON 71, UMASS 63: Jalen Crutcher scored 11 straight points over a nearly two-minute span and got 15 of his 17 points in the final half as the sixth-ranked Flyers held off the Minutemen at Amherst, Mass., for a 14th straight win.
Obi Toppin had 19 points to lead Dayton (23-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10), which hasn’t lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21.
The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division I into the game.
UMass (10-15, 4-8) has dropped seven of 10. The Minutemen have lost 10 straight against AP top-10 teams, dating back to a 61-59 upset of No. 7 Connecticut on Dec. 29, 2004.
NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 80, SYRACUSE 77: MJ Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse at Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State needed Walker, especially late. The junior guard drilled a 3-pointer with 4:19 left and then another 3-pointer with 2:36 to go — as he was fouled — and made the free throw to complete a four-point play. In a tight game, Walker’s shooting and defense helped the Seminoles win their 20th straight home game.
Freshman Patrick Williams came off the bench to play a season-high 32 minutes, scoring 17 points on 7-of- 14 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds for the Seminoles (21-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Freshman point guard Joe Girard scored 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five games.
NO. 12 KENTUCKY 67, MISSISSIPPI 62: Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help Kentucky hold on at Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.
Devontae Shuler then airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds with nine seconds left. Quickley, who had 17 points, was fouled a few seconds later and added two from the line with 6.6 left before Keion Brooks Jr. sealed the win with two more.
Breein Tyree had 19 points, while Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen each had 13 for Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8).
NO. 13 PENN STATE 77, NORTHWESTERN 61: Lamar Stevens scored 23 points to lead Penn State over Northwestern at State College, Pa.
Myles Dread scored 16 and Jamari Wheeler and Mike Watkins added 11 apiece for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 6:29 to win their eighth straight.
They’ve arrived at 20 wins sooner than any other season in program history.
Boo Buie and Pete Nance had 12 points, Pat Spencer scored 11 and Miller Kopp had 10 for the Wildcats (6-18, 1-13 Big Ten), who lost their ninth in a row.
The Nittany Lions (20-5, 10-4) led 42-28 at halftime and by as many as 18 midway through the second half before the Wildcats clawed back.
GEORGETOWN 73, NO. 19 BUTLER 66: Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off Butler at Indianapolis.
The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7 Big East) were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game. He hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including all four 3-point attempts, as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Butler (19-7, 7-6) struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson but gradually erased an early nine-point deficit and pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE 73, NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 70: Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech for its first win over a ranked opponent this season at Stillwater, Okla.
Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.
Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmiús Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5), which had won its previous three games.