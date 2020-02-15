Davison, Price super-charge Badgers

UW went into a scoring drought after that spurt and opened the door for a Nebraska rally. But Davison’s hot shooting pulled the Badgers out of it and allowed them to coast to an easy win.

This game played out much like UW’s 82-68 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 21 at the Kohl Center.

That game featured the same halftime score as Saturday’s game. Plus, UW pulled away with a barrage of 3-pointers in the previous game as well.

In two games against the Cornhuskers this season, the Badgers went 33 of 65 from 3-point range.

The Badgers led 39-38 at the half despite playing the final 15:43 without their leading scorer after Reuvers picked up two fouls.

Davison and Potter helped pick up the scoring slack, combining for 19 points over the final 9:14 of the half. After making a jumper from the right corner to end a sloppy possession, Davison hit a 3-pointer right before halftime to give the Badgers a one-point lead.

