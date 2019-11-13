Davis twins fulfill father's vision

Mark, for his part, has watched this evolution of his sons’ games play out over the years and points out that they share some traits that are valuable on any scouting report.

“They both play the game the right way,” he said. “They just do what it takes to win.”

And, yes, there seems to be what Jordan refers to as a “twin bond,” a chemistry where one always seems to know what the other is going to do or where he’s going to be. It shows on the basketball court and on the football field, another sport in which Johnny (quarterback) and Jordan (wide receiver) were standouts at Central.

Sarah remembers one moment from a basketball game that convinced her there was some sort of twin telepathy at work. As Jordan was hustling to save a ball from going out of bounds, he whipped it behind his back and hit Johnny in stride as he was sprinting down the court.

That connection has worked the opposite way as well.

“I’ve been around him long enough to know the position he’s in and what he’s going to do next,” Johnny said.

‘Dream come true’