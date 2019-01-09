Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis slam dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman in the first half Wednesday in New Orleans. Davis finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds in the Pelicans' 140-124 victory.

 GERALD HERBERT, Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t concerned when the Cavaliers went 8 for 8 from beyond the arc to build a 13-point first-quarter lead.

“It’s like the stock market,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “At some point, there has to be an adjustment.”

New Orleans pounced when the Cavaliers cooled. Anthony Davis had 38 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pelicans came alive in the second half to beat Cleveland 140-126 on Wednesday night.

The Cavs hit just 8 of 22 3-pointers in the final three quarters, while New Orleans scored 41 points in the third quarter and 40 in the fourth for a runaway victory. Davis had 18 points in the third quarter alone.

“Obviously if you have back to back 40-point quarters, your offense is working pretty well,” Gentry said.

In the second half, the Pelicans shot 67.6 percent (25 of 37) from the floor, 38.5 percent (5 of 13) on 3-pointers and 96.3 percent (26 OF 27) on free throws.

The Cavaliers lost their 11th in a row. They built a 16-point second-quarter lead before cooling off and letting the Pelicans finish the second quarter on a 12-2 run.

“We made a push before halftime,” guard Jrue Holiday said, “and we broke it open after that.”

Four other Pelicans scored in double figures as Frank Jackson scored 19, Holiday added 18 and Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle had 17 each.

