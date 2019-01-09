The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t concerned when the Cavaliers went 8 for 8 from beyond the arc to build a 13-point first-quarter lead.
“It’s like the stock market,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “At some point, there has to be an adjustment.”
New Orleans pounced when the Cavaliers cooled. Anthony Davis had 38 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pelicans came alive in the second half to beat Cleveland 140-126 on Wednesday night.
The Cavs hit just 8 of 22 3-pointers in the final three quarters, while New Orleans scored 41 points in the third quarter and 40 in the fourth for a runaway victory. Davis had 18 points in the third quarter alone.
“Obviously if you have back to back 40-point quarters, your offense is working pretty well,” Gentry said.
In the second half, the Pelicans shot 67.6 percent (25 of 37) from the floor, 38.5 percent (5 of 13) on 3-pointers and 96.3 percent (26 OF 27) on free throws.
The Cavaliers lost their 11th in a row. They built a 16-point second-quarter lead before cooling off and letting the Pelicans finish the second quarter on a 12-2 run.
“We made a push before halftime,” guard Jrue Holiday said, “and we broke it open after that.”
Four other Pelicans scored in double figures as Frank Jackson scored 19, Holiday added 18 and Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle had 17 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.