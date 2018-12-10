Alvin Gentry knew he needed Anthony Davis.
The New Orleans Pelicans coach didn’t get his star at 100 percent. It was still enough.
Davis left with a right hip injury after a first-quarter collision with Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin and missed the rest of the first half.
When he came back early in the third quarter, he was moving slowly and only scored three points, matching the three he had before the injury. However, he also had five blocks and nine rebounds against Griffin and Andre Drummond to help the Pelicans win 116-108 at Detroit.
“Just having Anthony on the floor means everything,” Gentry said. “He might have been closer to 50 percent than 100 percent, but he was still giving us great defense and grabbing big rebounds.”
With Davis missing or ineffective on the offensive end, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle took over. Holiday scored 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting and Randle added 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.
SPURS 110, JAZZ 97: At San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight after dropping four of five.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for the Spurs.
Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.
HORNETS 119, KNICKS 107: Kemba Walker scored 25 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 to lead Charlotte past the Knicks at New York.
Tony Parker scored 16 points, Marvin Williams had 13 and Cody Zeller finished with 12 as Charlotte led by as many as 28 points in a game it never trailed.
Knicks rookie Kevin Knox tied a season high with 26 points and set a career high with 15 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points.
