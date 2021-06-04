D'Avion E Powell, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.
RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Racine last month pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
Instead of allowing many businesses to apply for a $230,000 federally funded contract to encourage vaccinations in the City of Racine, the city council nearly unanimously voted to give the contract to a Milwaukee firm the city has worked with before.
A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
Some images contained children as young as 2-4 years old, authorities said.
A Racine woman allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, broke a window by throwing the gun through it and threatened the other woman's children.
