David Z. Williams Jr.

David Williams Jr.

David Z. Williams Jr., 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree sexual assault, exposing genitals, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).

