David T. Johnson, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racine man reportedly stole 3,000 pounds of metal from employer
-
Racine man allegedly leads officer on 70 mph car chase on Douglas Ave.
-
Mount Pleasant to lease land to farmers in Foxconn area
-
Racine woman faces charges for allegedly stealing family member's debit card
-
Babies checked out after mother's dispute with hospital
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion
Get ready for spring! Enter The Journal Times April Showers Lawn and Garden Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Milaeger's!
Tell us what you think
Will the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the NBA Finals?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Call us at 1-800-PAYSBIG
800-729-7244
Ad Vault
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.