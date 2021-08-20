David Oesau, 2800 block of Cozy Acres Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
RACINE — The death of an adult woman inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.
Organizers of the Racine County Fair are fighting a lawsuit filed by a tractor and truck pull competition organizer who says the fair has improperly used his event's name, "Challenge of Power," in violation of his trademark and intellectual property rights.
RACINE — The Racine County Metro Drug Unit found multiple firearms and illegal drugs inside a home, according to a Monday news release from th…
CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly sat on and later choked a woman; he’s also accused of stealing $400, car keys and a phone from her.
The law in question dates back to the 1930s. It requires franchised car dealers to sell vehicles to consumers; carmakers cannot sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
A Racine man who denied that COVID-19 exists and was enraged about his children wearing masks now faces criminal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against a football coach for requiring masks on a team bus, then later resisted arrest and mocked a police officer during an alleged domestic abuse incident.
A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Racine on May 27, 2020. The suspect allegedly smoked marijuana prior to the fatal crash.
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
At least one of the occupants of the car was injured in the crash, in which the car started on fire. The vehicle's other occupants said they told the driver to stop fleeing, but he didn't.
