Luckett.jpg

David Luckett, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park (second and subsequent offense), maintaining a drug trafficking place (second and subsequent offense).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments