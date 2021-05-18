David L Luckett Jr. May 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEDavid L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon). 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags David L Luckett Jr. Weapon Available Weaponry Criminal Law Bail Misdemeanor Photo Homicide Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 18 42 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…