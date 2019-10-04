100419-DAWILLIAMS.jpg
David J. Williams, 2800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between three and 10 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of a controlled substance.

