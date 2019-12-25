David Haugh: No reason to think White Sox can't be a playoff contender in 2020

CHICAGO — Inside the hearts of so many White Sox fans this week, a tug of war ensues between hope and history.
Let go of the rope, South Siders. Give in to your gut that says the days of empty promises and flimsy excuses are gone.
It's fun to think big again. It's fine to imagine October in December. It's time to bury the past and begin a new way of viewing a Sox team capable of entering 2020 with higher expectations than the Cubs.
How long has it been since that happened?
The Sox will arrive in Arizona for spring training as one of the most improved teams in baseball — and they're not done adding to the roster. The influx of proven new players with promising young prospects will give the Sox a realistic chance of competing for a division title or wild-card spot. At the moment, you would be hard-pressed to say the same thing about the budget-conscious Cubs, who have two months to edit their offseason narrative.
But the Sox have more than city supremacy on their minds. As they should. The Twins improved from winning 78 games in 2018 to 101 last season. The Sox, who went 72-89 in 2019, have every reason to expect at least a 15-victory improvement in an AL Central that includes the lowly Royals and Tigers and an Indians franchise in flux.
Reaching agreement with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a three-year, $55.5 million contract restored a measure of credibility the Sox front office had squandered. This was the good news that skeptics still stinging from the Manny Machado and Bryce Harper rejections last year had every reason to doubt. This was the left-handed starter at the top of the rotation the Sox targeted this offseason, the elusive box that general manager Rick Hahn finally checked. This was the end of all the talking and the start of all the doing.
This was the unofficial ribbon-cutting at 35th and Shields, where Hawk Harrelson puts on a hard hat, grabs a megaphone and announces to anyone who will listen that the rebuild is "Ovah!"
Keuchel came on board after the Sox signed crafty lefty Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million prove-it deal. Both finesse lefties will benefit from the framing skills of free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, the first to take a leap of faith — and the Sox's money — when he signed a four-year, $73 million contract, the richest in team history.
Imagine the happy-hour debate at Cork and Kerry over whether Grandal will help Keuchel more by buying strikes with his glove or by hitting homers with his bat. Funny how adding Keuchel and Gonzalez in the past week quieted some of the overwrought reaction to the Sox trading for untapped 24-year-old power hitter Nomar Mazara, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-handed-hitting slugger who could benefit from a change of scenery.
Optimism can be harder to find on the South Side than a Cubs hat, but the Sox have given their fans enough to get excited about with rumors suggesting more big moves. Reports say Hahn remains engaged in talks with right-handed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, whose negotiations were put on hold as he mourned the death of his father. Encarnacion, 37, still possesses pop in a bat that has hit at least 30 home runs in eight straight seasons. His veteran impact on young sluggers Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert would be immeasurable.
Speaking of Robert, James Fox of Future Sox reported that the Sox have discussed a contract extension with the outfielder before opening day to avoid any service-time awkwardness, the way they did with Jimenez — a wise move. And before you know it, scrappy second baseman Nick Madrigal will be turning double plays and making contact in a way that figures to make him a fan favorite.
What a time to be a Sox fan. With Keuchel and Gonzalez, the Sox have six potential starters for a five-man rotation — Lucas Giolito, Keuchel, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease, Gonzalez and Reynaldo Lopez — with Carlos Rodon expected back midseason from Tommy John surgery. That's starting pitching depth, a rare luxury.
Tim Anderson is the reigning AL batting champion. Jose Abreu is the returning AL RBI leader. Many observers consider Yoan Moncada the best all-around player of the bunch. The Sox could use another arm to add to a strong bullpen, but suddenly it has become fair to wonder how manager Rick Renteria's team will handle the weight of expectations that wilt so many young teams before they win. How will Renteria, whose strength is his perspective, strike the balance between getting the Sox to play with swagger without getting carried away with the attention they surely will generate?
The 2015 Cubs didn't deal with the kind of noise the Sox will encounter. After the city's five major professional sports teams missed the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in 15 years, the Sox will continue to create buzz locally and perhaps nationally. They proved last summer to be a likable bunch. They also haven't won a playoff game since Oct. 5, 2008 — 23 days before Derrick Rose's NBA debut with the Bulls.
That's the longest drought in town. The Bulls last won one April 18, 2017, in Game 2 against the Celtics. The Cubs last won Oct. 18, 2017, in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. The Blackhawks last won April 23, 2016, in Game 6 against the Blues. The Bears haven't won a playoff game since beating the Seahawks on Jan. 16, 2011.
Chicago badly needs a team to capture its imagination after so much disappointment.
The Sox look like they can be that team in 2020.
It's OK to believe.