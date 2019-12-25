David Haugh: No reason to think White Sox can't be a playoff contender in 2020

CHICAGO — Inside the hearts of so many White Sox fans this week, a tug of war ensues between hope and history.

Let go of the rope, South Siders. Give in to your gut that says the days of empty promises and flimsy excuses are gone.

It's fun to think big again. It's fine to imagine October in December. It's time to bury the past and begin a new way of viewing a Sox team capable of entering 2020 with higher expectations than the Cubs.

How long has it been since that happened?

The Sox will arrive in Arizona for spring training as one of the most improved teams in baseball — and they're not done adding to the roster. The influx of proven new players with promising young prospects will give the Sox a realistic chance of competing for a division title or wild-card spot. At the moment, you would be hard-pressed to say the same thing about the budget-conscious Cubs, who have two months to edit their offseason narrative.

But the Sox have more than city supremacy on their minds. As they should. The Twins improved from winning 78 games in 2018 to 101 last season. The Sox, who went 72-89 in 2019, have every reason to expect at least a 15-victory improvement in an AL Central that includes the lowly Royals and Tigers and an Indians franchise in flux.