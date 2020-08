David Charles Conley

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

David (aka Junior) Charles Conley, 1000 block of Prospect Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon).