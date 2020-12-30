David Alden Lacchei, 1700 block of State Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
