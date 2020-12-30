 Skip to main content
David Alden Lacchei
David Alden Lacchei, 1700 block of State Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

