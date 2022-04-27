David A. Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Villa Street in Racine, and a suspect has been identified. That suspect is believed to be armed and d…
Community rallies to help the family of the woman killed on Sunday. Brittany Booker, 30, leaves behind six kids, and numerous extended family members and many friends.
Wanggaard, the brother of a state senator, died Saturday night of an unexpected medical emergency. Friends and family are remembering him as loving, a family man, unique, dedicated to the community, and someone who valued smiling and joking around.
A Mount Pleasant couple has been federally charged for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs. Federal agents reported raiding their hotel room on April 5.
Walworth District Attorney's Office files criminal complaints against 11 suspects as part of drug investigation.
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of assaulting another prisoner and collapsing his lung.
Jellystone Park continues to expand on its 222-acre site. This business is to construct an almost 3,000 square-foot bathhouse and recreational center building, almost 2,000 square-foot in-ground pool and expanded pool decking located at the park, 8425 Highway 38.
Former barber pleads not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a client.
Sheriff's office records include allegations among students of inappropriate touching, text messages with sexual content, and one child luring another into a bathroom for an “inappropriate incident.”
