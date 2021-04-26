 Skip to main content
Dave Matthews Band announces rescheduled tour
Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews

 RENE HUEMER

MILWAUKEE — Dave Matthews Band announced rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Summerfest will host the Dave Matthews Band concert on Sept. 15 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. All online ticket orders, including those purchased previously or tickets bought in the future, include a digital ticket for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival. Fans who previously purchased tickets in person at the Summerfest Box Office should return to the same location to receive one general admission Summerfest 2021 ticket. Go to AmFamAmp.com for box office hours.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketmaster instructing them on securing a refund, if they cannot attend the rescheduled date.

