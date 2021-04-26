Dave Matthews Band announces rescheduled tour

Summerfest will host the Dave Matthews Band concert on Sept. 15 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. All online ticket orders, including those purchased previously or tickets bought in the future, include a digital ticket for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival. Fans who previously purchased tickets in person at the Summerfest Box Office should return to the same location to receive one general admission Summerfest 2021 ticket. Go to AmFamAmp.com for box office hours.