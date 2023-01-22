Dave Braun Trio returns to RTG

RACINE — A group that is no stranger to the Jean’s Jazz stage, the Dave Braun Trio returns at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Following the traditional jazz style of Barney Kessel, Dave on lead guitar, his wife Paula on fretless bass and their son Pete on drums, the group thinks, plays and breathes together. Their emotionally charged music emulates the great piano trios of Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who passed away from ovarian cancer. Since then, over 22,000 people have attended the memorable concerts, grossing more than $125,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Jean’s love of RTG and her love of jazz inspired a series that continues to bring together jazz fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.