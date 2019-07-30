Dasia M. McCray 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, hit and run causing injury. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular View the Big Boy locomotive's route through Racine County Historic Big Boy locomotive to pass through Racine County Friday Teen charged after fight that started at Regency Mall, ended on Packard Avenue Racine man faces nine child pornography charges 'Left in the dark': West family still waiting for answers 39 days later View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? Print Ads Service INTEGRITY FUNERAL SERVICES - Ad from 2019-07-25 Jul 25, 2019 Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Dr., Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 Website Ad Vault Fish Fry Jul 25, 2019 Ad Vault Lunch N Learn Jul 24, 2019 Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home 803 Main Street , Racine, WI 53403 262-634-7888 Website Ads Ad Vault Racine County Bride Jul 26, 2019 Dekoven Center 600 21st St, Racine, WI 53403 262-633-6401 Website Ad Vault Bridal Directory 7.24.19 Jul 28, 2019 Ad Vault Downtown Racine-Your Summer Destination Jul 24, 2019 Downtown Racine Corporation 425 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 262-634-6002 Currently Open Website Ads featured Harbor Park Jazz Jul 24, 2019 Ad Vault 12288-1.pdf Jul 24, 2019 Ad Vault 12508-2.pdf Jul 25, 2019 Ad Vault 1/4 page Jul 27, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.