Dash and Splash 5K set Jan. 1 before polar plunge

First 5K of 2020 (copy)

For the first time since it started, a 5K run/walk was added to the Splash and Dash in 2020 and there were more than 100 participants. The 2022 event begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — A Dash and Splash 5K is in partnership with Racine's Splash and Dash polar plunge will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. The annual polar plunge (optional) takes place at noon at North Beach.

The route starts at the North Beach Kids Cove area, 100 Kewaunee St., and continues on the bike/walking path up to street level and then behind the Racine Zoo on the bike\walking path up to Michigan Boulevard with the turn around in Michigan Court. Return is along the same route.

The fee is $25. Go to DashAndSplash.5K.run. Same day registration is at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.

People wishing to partake in the polar plunge will move on to North Beach. Others may stay warm and watch from the Racine Yacht Club windows or on the beach. Food will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank and donations will be accepted for local charities including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Hospitality Center and Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.

