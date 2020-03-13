Daryl S Hawkins
0 comments

Daryl S Hawkins

  • 0
Daryl Hawkins.jpg

Daryl (aka Shavontae) S Hawkins, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News