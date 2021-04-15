Daryl L Ellis, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
A fight at a Downtown bar during closing time resulted in the arrest of a man on felony drug trafficking charges early Sunday.
A group of reform advocates, elected officials and a church have teamed up to create a fund that is to be used to bail people out of the Racine County Jail.
A Racine man who allegedly injected heroin in the bathroom at work and was found passed out with his pants down was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail on Monday.
Sgt. Ryan Comstock of the Racine Police Department said the situation was "very fluid." He did not share many details.
RACINE — A Racine man was charged with substantial battery after allegedly getting into a fight outside of a bar on Saturday.
"I don't stand against cops, but police should have better training," said Valerie Norberlyn, who attended the protest with her daughter Shayla. "I would be heartbroken if it happened to my daughter."
"Your honor, my life is on the line," Linda LaRoche, who has maintained her innocence in the 1999 killing that ended with Schroeder's body being dumped in Racine County sparking a 20-year cold case, argued before a judge allowed new counsel to be brought in.
"We're back to square one," an advocate for Peggy Lynn Schroeder said.
The pandemic created conditions similar to the expected impending “Silver Tsunami” of an aging population that could seriously strain the state’s health care infrastructure within a decade.
The former Racine County register of deeds is now trying to get the charges expunged.
CALEDONIA — A 63-year-old Caledonia man died after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Caledonia…
