Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, stalking, solicitation of perjury before a court, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, stalking, solicitation of perjury before a court, felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
The RPD did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested.
A Sturtevant man who allegedly bumped into a car in an Arby's drive-thru moments after nearly striking the same car was charged with his fourth OWI.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."
A Union Grove man, charged with his second OWI after allegedly striking a car that was parked in a driveway, reportedly had a baby in his car at the time of the incident.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.