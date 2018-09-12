Darshun D. Voss.jpg

Darshun D. Voss, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, less or equal to 1 gram, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments