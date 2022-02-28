Darryon C. Griffin, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Rittenhouse winning a libel suit against anyone, from a news outlet to Joe Biden to Whoopi Goldberg, would be “really, really hard,” says Robert Drechsel, a UW professor emeritus and expert in First Amendment law. Here's why...
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
The final municipal approval has been given after years of planning and consternation.
The deceased has been identified as Driver/Operator Christopher Lalor.
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents
