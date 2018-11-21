DARRYL KNOWLIN.jpg

Darryl Eben Knowlin (aka Emanuel Crockett, Lee Crockett, Lee Willson, Lucky Knowlin), 63, 1600 block of 16th Street, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

