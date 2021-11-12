 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darryl C Nunn

  • 0
Darryl Nunn

Darryl C Nunn, 3800 block of Green Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of THC, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News