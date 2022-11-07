Darrl Morris, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Darrl Morris
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.
Fight at birthday party in western Racine County led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement
A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a car vs. tree crash Friday afternoon in Wind Point.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities said.
An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer. The inmate was given an additional $300 cash bond.
Story of how Racine man helped his grandson get back on the right track after incarceration is now a book
Chuck Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way," details his grandson's incarceration and the efforts to free him.
Kenosha mother charged for allegedly leaving children at home when fire broke out at nearby apartment
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire broke out at a nearby apartment complex.
A locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio officially opened Saturday afternoon with a bang.
Later in the night of the incident, the detective investigating the case reported receiving a voicemail from a woman who said she went to bed and felt a lump in her pillow; she discovered the bullet while checking out the lump.